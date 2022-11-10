|
10.11.2022 18:30:03
EQS-NVR: tonies SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: tonies SE
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
10.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tonies SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Germany
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1484863 10.11.2022 CET/CEST
Werbung