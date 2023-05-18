Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'438 -0.7%  SPI 15'075 -0.7%  Dow 33'536 0.3%  DAX 16'163 1.3%  Euro 0.9751 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'367 1.0%  Gold 1'958 -1.2%  Bitcoin 24'220 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9054 0.8%  Öl 76.0 -1.1% 
SUSE Aktie [Valor: 111353243 / ISIN: LU2333210958]
18.05.2023 22:15:05

EQS-NVR: SUSE S.A.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

SUSE
13.02 EUR 0.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: SUSE S.A. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
SUSE S.A.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.05.2023 / 22:15 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
SUSE S.A.
11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
1528 Luxembourg
Luxemburg

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 16 May 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:
170,721,138


18.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SUSE S.A.
11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
1528 Luxembourg
Luxemburg

 
End of News EQS News Service

1636691  18.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1636691&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

