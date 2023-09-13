Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SUSE Aktie [Valor: 111353243 / ISIN: LU2333210958]
13.09.2023 19:00:05

EQS-NVR: SUSE S.A.: Disclosure in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

SUSE S.A.: Disclosure in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

13.09.2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SUSE S.A.: Disclosure in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

13.09.2023 / 19:00 CEST
PUBLICATION OF REGULATED INFORMATION

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with article 14 of the Transparency Law, SUSE S.A. confirms that as at 11 September 2023, its issued share capital consists of 171,014,998 shares, each with voting rights of one vote per share.

Total number of voting rights: 171,014,998

Company Information
Company:            SUSE S.A., société anonyme
                              R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 225816
                              11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
                              L-1528 Luxembourg
                              LEI: 213800C9JTKV8DLW6403
                              ISIN: LU2333210958
                              CSSF Ref Number: E3665
                              Internet: www.suse.com

Enquiries
For further information, please contact:
Andy McDonald, Chief Legal Officer
E-mail:  andrew.mcdonald@suse.com
Phone:  +44 7764 471872

Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
 
Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)
 		 SUSE S.A.  (E3665)
 
Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on
behalf of the issuer)
 		 /
 
Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer
 		 171,014,998
Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights
 		 171,014,998
Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights
(exercisable voting rights) (optional)
 		 171,014,998
Origin of the change
 		 Share capital increase
 
Date when the change occurred
 		 11 September 2023

In the previous notification:
The total number of shares was:
 		 170,794,693
The total number of voting rights was:
 		 170,794,693
The total number of exercisable voting rights was: 170,794,693

13.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SUSE S.A.
11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
1528 Luxembourg
Luxemburg

 
End of News EQS News Service

1725725  13.09.2023 CET/CEST

