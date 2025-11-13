Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.11.2025 15:41:13

EQS-NVR: learnd SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

learnd
2.58 EUR 1.57%
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: learnd SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
learnd SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.11.2025 / 15:41 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
learnd SE
9, rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxemburg
Luxemburg

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 13 Nov 2025

3. New total number of voting rights:
24,733,237
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


13.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: learnd SE
9, rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://learnd.co.uk/

 
End of News EQS News Service

2229554  13.11.2025 CET/CEST

