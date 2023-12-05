EQS-NVR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Total Voting Rights Announcement

K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



05.12.2023 / 13:25 CET/CEST

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7

34131 Kassel

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 05 Dec 2023

3. New total number of voting rights: 179.100.000



