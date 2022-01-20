SMI 12’538 0.1%  SPI 15’903 0.3%  Dow 35’259 0.7%  DAX 15’837 0.2%  Euro 1.0380 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’278 0.2%  Gold 1’844 0.2%  Bitcoin 39’167 2.5%  Dollar 0.9152 -0.1%  Öl 88.0 0.3% 
1 Aktien kostenlos

IMMOFINANZ Aktie [Valor: 42323363 / ISIN: AT0000A21KS2]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.01.2022 15:37:21

EQS-NVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

IMMOFINANZ
22.76 EUR -0.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.01.2022 / 15:37
Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 135, Section 1 of the BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice pursuant to section 135 para 1 and of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018

IMMOFINANZ AG: Change in number of voting rights

ISIN: AT0000A21KS2

Pursuant to section 135 para 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018, IMMOFINANZ AG hereby notifies that as of 20 January 2022, the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 138,257,760. The company's share capital as of 20 January 2022 is EUR 138,257,760.00 and is divided into 138,257,760 ordinary no-par value shares which currently represent a portion of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each.

These changes result from the issue of 14,963,965 shares from conditional capital to the holders of the convertible bonds due 2024 following the exercise of conversion rights. The delivery of these shares to the convertible bondholders is expected to take place in the course of next week.

For additional information contact:
Bettina Schragl
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290
M +43 (0)699 1685 7290
communications@immofinanz.com
investor@immofinanz.com


20.01.2022

Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1271055  20.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1271055&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu IMMOFINANZ

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten