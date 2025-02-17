Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
HomeToGo Aktie [Valor: 59631761 / ISIN: LU2290523658]
17.02.2025 22:00:04

EQS-NVR: HomeToGo SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

HomeToGo
2.00 EUR -2.44%
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: HomeToGo SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
HomeToGo SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.02.2025 / 22:00 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)  
X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 17 Feb 2025

3. New total number of voting rights:
180,263,982
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0

17.02.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.hometogo.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2087521  17.02.2025 CET/CEST

