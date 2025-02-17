EQS-NVR: HomeToGo SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: HomeToGo SE
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
HomeToGo SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
17.02.2025 / 22:00 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
|HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
3. New total number of voting rights:
|Type of capital measure or other measure
|Date of status / date of effect
|Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
|X
|Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
|17 Feb 2025
|180,263,982
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HomeToGo SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|ir.hometogo.de
