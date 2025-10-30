Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.10.2025 18:42:33

EQS-NVR: HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.10.2025 / 18:42 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstrasse 89
10969 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 30 Oct 2025

3. New total number of voting rights:
159000000
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


30.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstrasse 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2221546  30.10.2025 CET/CEST