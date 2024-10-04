EQS-NVR: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Qingdao Haier Aktie
Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.10.2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 04 Oct 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:
9382913334
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


04.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2001681  04.10.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2001681&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

