Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’057 -1.2%  SPI 16’003 -1.3%  Dow 39’854 -1.3%  DAX 18’207 -1.0%  Euro 0.9555 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’792 -1.4%  Gold 2’370 -1.2%  Bitcoin 56’372 -2.6%  Dollar 0.8808 -0.5%  Öl 80.6 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Novartis1200526Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger Technology135706599Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Tesla11448018Julius Bär10248496DocMorris4261528Kuros32581411
Top News
Ausblick: ams stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Ausblick: BASF legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Investment-Note für Deutsche Börse-Aktie: Neue Analyse von Warburg Research
Add von Baader Bank für Nestlé-Aktie
Rheinmetall-Analyse: Rheinmetall-Aktie von Warburg Research mit Hold bewertet
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

H2Core Aktie [Valor: 2756992 / ISIN: DE000A0H1GY2]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.07.2024 14:51:08

EQS-NVR: H2 Core AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero H2Core-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

H2Core
2.00 EUR -5.66%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: H2 Core AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
H2 Core AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.07.2024 / 14:51 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
H2 Core AG
Rüsdorfer Str. 8
25746 Heide
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 25 Jul 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:
11.825.326
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


25.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: H2 Core AG
Rüsdorfer Str. 8
25746 Heide
Germany
Internet: www.h2core.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1954385  25.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1954385&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu H2Core

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten