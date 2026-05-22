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Fresenius Medical Care Aktie 520878 / DE0005785802

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22.05.2026 16:11:03

EQS-NVR: Fresenius Medical Care AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Fresenius Medical Care
34.16 CHF -3.89%
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EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Fresenius Medical Care AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.05.2026 / 16:11 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Strasse 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 21 May 2026

3. New total number of voting rights:
268.564.630
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


22.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Strasse 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2332490  22.05.2026 CET/CEST

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Vor der Börseneröffnung in New York präsentiert der Traktoren- und Baumaschinengigant heute seine Semesterzahlen. Es spricht einiges dafür, dass die Deere-Aktie dann ihre laufende Konsolidierung abschliesst und wieder Fahrt aufnimmt.

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