EQS-NVR: Fresenius Medical Care AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Fresenius Medical Care AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
22.05.2026 / 16:11 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Strasse 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
Type of capital measure or other measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
21 May 2026
3. New total number of voting rights:
268.564.630 number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0
22.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
Language:
English
Company:
Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Strasse 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet:
www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
End of News
EQS News Service
2332490 22.05.2026 CET/CEST
In eigener Sache
Trading Signals: Deere: Kommt es zur Duplizität der Ereignisse?
Vor der Börseneröffnung in New York präsentiert der Traktoren- und Baumaschinengigant heute seine Semesterzahlen. Es spricht einiges dafür, dass die Deere-Aktie dann ihre laufende Konsolidierung abschliesst und wieder Fahrt aufnimmt.