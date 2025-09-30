Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.09.2025 
30.09.2025 10:16:03

EQS-NVR: Formycon AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Formycon
22.40 CHF 2.70%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Formycon AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Formycon AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.09.2025 / 10:16 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstrasse 15
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.09.2025
  Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
17672927
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


30.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstrasse 15
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Internet: www.formycon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2205902  30.09.2025 CET/CEST

