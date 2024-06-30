Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’994 -0.1%  SPI 15’919 -0.1%  Dow 39’119 -0.1%  DAX 18’235 0.1%  Euro 0.9636 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’894 -0.2%  Gold 2’326 -0.1%  Bitcoin 54’133 -2.1%  Dollar 0.8989 0.0%  Öl 86.4 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Sika41879292On113454047Novo Nordisk129508879Tesla11448018Sandoz124359842Lonza1384101
Top News
Das sind die aktuellen Kurse von Bitcoin, Dogecoin & Co.
Ist Trading im Sommerloch sinnvoll?
Juni 2024: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
JPMorgan-Analysten: Mega-Rally rund um NVIDIA hat Leerverkäufer aus dem Markt getrieben
Outperformance gegenüber NVIDIA-Aktie: Deshalb erlebt die Abercrombie-Aktie eine Mega-Rally
Suche...
ZERO Depot Krypto kaufen
First Sensor Aktie [Valor: 668039 / ISIN: DE0007201907]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.06.2024 12:00:05

EQS-NVR: First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero First Sensor-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

First Sensor
60.00 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: First Sensor AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.06.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.06.2024
  Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
10331996
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


30.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.first-sensor.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1935871  30.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1935871&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu First Sensor AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten