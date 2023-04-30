Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
First Sensor Aktie [Valor: 668039 / ISIN: DE0007201907]
30.04.2023 12:00:06

EQS-NVR: First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

First Sensor
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: First Sensor AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.04.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.04.2023
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
10.331.496


30.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.first-sensor.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1617311  30.04.2023 CET/CEST

