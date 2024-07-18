Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Einhell Germany Aktie [Valor: 331235 / ISIN: DE0005654933]
18.07.2024 13:14:32

EQS-NVR: Einhell Germany AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Einhell Germany
173.40 CHF 36.51%
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Einhell Germany AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Einhell Germany AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.07.2024 / 13:14 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 18 Jul 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:
6283200
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


18.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1949325  18.07.2024 CET/CEST

