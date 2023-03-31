EQS-NVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



31.03.2023 / 23:02 CET/CEST

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520

44236 Hudson, OH

United States

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 03/31/2023 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 96,568,776



