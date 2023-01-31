SMI 11'286 -0.8%  SPI 14'490 -0.8%  Dow 34'086 1.1%  DAX 15'128 0.0%  Euro 0.9949 -0.9%  EStoxx50 4'163 0.1%  Gold 1'928 0.3%  Bitcoin 21'018 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9162 -0.9%  Öl 84.5 -1.3% 
Diebold Nixdorf Aktie [Valor: 925002 / ISIN: US2536511031]
31.01.2023 22:59:27

EQS-NVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Diebold Nixdorf
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.01.2023 / 22:59 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 1/31/2023
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
95,916,422


31.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
End of News EQS News Service

1548223  31.01.2023 CET/CEST

