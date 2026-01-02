Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
02.01.2026 15:40:43

EQS-NVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Delivery Hero
21.08 CHF 1.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.01.2026 / 15:40 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Strasse 70
10117 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 02 Jan 2026

3. New total number of voting rights:
298264477
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


02.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Strasse 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2253900  02.01.2026 CET/CEST