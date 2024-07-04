EQS-NVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



04.07.2024 / 18:32 CET/CEST

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG



1. Details of issuer Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 04 Jul 2024

3. New total number of voting rights: 284384739

number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0



04.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

