Delivery Hero Aktie [Valor: 37200572 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43]
10.01.2024 17:32:52

EQS-NVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Delivery Hero
22.07 CHF -0.77%
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.01.2024 / 17:32 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 10 Jan 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:
271708218


10.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1812313  10.01.2024 CET/CEST

