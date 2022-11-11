SMI 11'113 -0.1%  SPI 14'225 -0.1%  Dow 33'715 3.7%  DAX 14'202 0.4%  Euro 0.9788 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3'869 0.6%  Gold 1'765 0.6%  Bitcoin 16'532 -2.5%  Dollar 0.9494 -1.6%  Öl 96.3 3.2% 
11.11.2022 14:28:24

EQS-NVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Delivery Hero
39.36 CHF 15.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.11.2022 / 14:28 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 11 Nov 2022

3. New total number of voting rights:
264363503


11.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1485901  11.11.2022 CET/CEST

