Covestro Aktie [Valor: 29178035 / ISIN: DE0006062144]
07.12.2023 09:50:58

EQS-NVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Covestro AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.12.2023 / 09:50 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)  
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 05 Dec 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:
189000000

07.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1790955  07.12.2023 CET/CEST

