EQS-NVR: Cherry SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: CHERRY SE
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Cherry SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
24.06.2026 / 07:38 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
Type of capital measure or other measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
22 Jun 2026
3. New total number of voting rights:
8.478.846 number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0
24.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
Language:
English
Company:
Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany
End of News
EQS News Service
2352472 24.06.2026 CET/CEST
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