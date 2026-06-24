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CHERRY Aktie 112129002 / DE000A3CRRN9

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24.06.2026 07:38:33

EQS-NVR: Cherry SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

CHERRY
0.32 EUR 0.16%
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EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: CHERRY SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Cherry SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.06.2026 / 07:38 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 22 Jun 2026

3. New total number of voting rights:
8.478.846
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


24.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

2352472  24.06.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Palantir: KI-Star mit deutlichen Rissen

Der Datenanalysespezialist wächst in den USA rasant und hob zuletzt die Prognose an. Doch an der Börse zählen derzeit andere Fakten: Europa sucht den Ausstieg, die Bewertung ist hoch und prominente Short-Seller erhöhen den Druck.

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