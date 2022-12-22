SMI 10'775 -0.7%  SPI 13'775 -0.6%  Dow 32'633 -2.2%  DAX 13'914 -1.3%  Euro 0.9856 0.3%  EStoxx50 3'823 -1.3%  Gold 1'786 -1.6%  Bitcoin 15'475 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9316 0.5%  Öl 81.0 -1.6% 
22.12.2022 19:00:08

EQS-NVR: BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

BP
5.35 CHF -4.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: BP p.l.c. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.12.2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights 

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

  Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
  Issue of subscription shares(Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  22 December 2022

 

3. New total number of voting rights: 

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 18,156,385,232
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  941,397,885
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  19,102,865,617

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

  

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


22.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1520457  22.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1520457&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

