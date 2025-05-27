EQS-NVR: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
27.05.2025 / 11:39 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG