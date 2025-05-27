Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’370 0.4%  SPI 17’022 0.4%  Dow 41’603 -0.6%  DAX 24’220 0.8%  Euro 0.9375 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’427 0.6%  Gold 3’297 -1.4%  Bitcoin 90’496 0.8%  Dollar 0.8261 0.7%  Öl 65.0 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Aktien-Analyse: Bernstein Research bewertet Merck-Aktie
Gelingt Fannie Mae & Freddie Mac der Börsengang? Trump zuversichtlich - Risiken dennoch im Blick
Siemens-Aktien profitieren von Mega-Bestellung von Flixtrain
iPhone-Zölle? Trump setzt Aktien von Apple und asiatischen Zulieferern unter Druck
Tesla-Aktie gewinnt dennoch: Tesla rutscht weiter ab - VW im Aufwind
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.05.2025 11:39:46

EQS-NVR: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Beiersdorf
110.17 CHF 1.76%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.05.2025 / 11:39 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Beiersdorfstraße 1 - 9
22529 Hamburg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 27 May 2025

3. New total number of voting rights:
245.395.396
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


27.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Beiersdorfstraße 1 - 9
22529 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.Beiersdorf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2146174  27.05.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Beiersdorf AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?