01.12.2025 18:00:03

EQS-NVR: AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

AUTO1
22.18 CHF -1.68%
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.12.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstrasse 72
10961 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 27 Nov 2025

3. New total number of voting rights:
220.834.716
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


01.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstrasse 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://ir.auto1-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2237460  01.12.2025 CET/CEST

