Allgeier Aktie [Valor: 38363747 / ISIN: DE000A2GS633]
28.08.2024 18:53:38

EQS-NVR: ALLGEIER SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Allgeier
18.91 CHF -34.94%
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Allgeier SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
ALLGEIER SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.08.2024 / 18:53 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
ALLGEIER SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 27.08.2024
  Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
11472313
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


28.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1977167  28.08.2024 CET/CEST

