EQS-NVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'247 0.7%  SPI 14'810 0.7%  Dow 34'122 0.8%  DAX 16'039 0.6%  Euro 0.9775 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'369 0.3%  Gold 1'903 -0.3%  Bitcoin 27'670 1.0%  Dollar 0.9009 0.2%  Öl 74.8 0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Software AG-Aktie steigt leicht: Silver Lake sichert sich Mehrheit an der Software AG
Nike-Aktie vorbörslich tief im Minus: Nike weiter belastet von hohen Lagerbeständen - adidas- und PUMA-Aktien steigen deutlich
Louis Vuitton wagt sich auf NFT-Markt und kreiert "VIA"-Universum
Villars-Aktie: Frédéric Blanc wird neuer für den Bereich Restoshop von Villars Holding
Devisenhandel: SNB hat in grossem Umfang Devisen verkauft - Aktie verliert
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Swiss Life1485278Baloise1241051Logitech2575132ABB1222171NVIDIA994529
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
AIXTRON Aktie [Valor: 4566068 / ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.06.2023 10:05:38

EQS-NVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

AIXTRON
28.87 CHF 3.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.06.2023 / 10:05 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.6.2023/June 30, 2023: Execution of employee stock options / Ausübung von Mitarbeiteroptionen
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
113385470


30.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1665239  30.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1665239&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu AIXTRON SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten