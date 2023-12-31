EQS-NVR: Adtran Networks SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Adtran Networks SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Adtran Networks SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



31.12.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer Adtran Networks SE

Märzenquelle 1-3

98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.12.2023 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 52.054.500



31.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

