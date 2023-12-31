Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
31.12.2023 10:00:05

EQS-NVR: Adtran Networks SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Adtran Networks
22.37 CHF 2.88%
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Adtran Networks SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Adtran Networks SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.12.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Adtran Networks SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.12.2023
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
52.054.500


31.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Networks SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1804877  31.12.2023 CET/CEST

