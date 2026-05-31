EQS-NVR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
31.05.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
Type of capital measure or other measure
Date of status / date of effect
X
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
31.05.2026
Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
81.421.186 number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0
31.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
Language:
English
Company:
Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet:
www.adtran.com
End of News
EQS News Service
2336256 31.05.2026 CET/CEST
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