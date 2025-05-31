Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
31.05.2025 10:50:43

EQS-NVR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

ADTRAN Holdings
9.57 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.05.2025 / 10:50 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.05.2025
  Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
80.033.443
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


31.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2148480  31.05.2025 CET/CEST

