EQS-NVR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
30.06.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
Type of capital measure or other measure
Date of status / date of effect
X
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
30.06.2024
Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
79.120.735 number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0
