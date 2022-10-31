SMI 10'847 0.7%  SPI 13'818 0.6%  Dow 32'872 0.0%  DAX 13'297 0.4%  Euro 0.9882 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3'628 0.4%  Gold 1'639 -0.3%  Bitcoin 20'419 -0.7%  Dollar 1.0000 0.4%  Öl 94.9 -1.5% 
ADTRAN Holdings Aktie [Valor: 114855834 / ISIN: US00486H1059]
31.10.2022 16:34:55

EQS-NVR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

ADTRAN Holdings
22.64 CHF 1.45%
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.10.2022 / 16:34 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.10.2022
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
77.646.961


31.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1475973  31.10.2022 CET/CEST

