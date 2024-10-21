Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
21.10.2024 21:05:08

EQS-NVR: Adler Group S.A.: Adler Group S.A.: Release according to Luxembourg Transparency Law with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

ADLER
0.38 CHF -19.03%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: ADLER Group S.A. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Adler Group S.A.: Adler Group S.A.: Release according to Luxembourg Transparency Law with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.10.2024 / 21:05 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

ANNEX B

Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
 

 

1 Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting
rights are attached i (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)
  ADLER Group S.A.
2 Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)
   
3 Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer
  151.626.107
4 Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights ii
  151.626.107
5 Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)
  606.504.428
6 Origin of the change iii
  Issuance of 454,878,321 voting securities (parts bénéficiaires – ISIN LU2900363131) not representing the share capital.
7 Date when the change occurred 15/10/2024
8 In the previous notification (optional)
  - the total number of shares was of 151.626.107
  - the total number of voting rights was of 151.626.107
- the total number of exercisable voting rights was of 151.626.107
 

 

i Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate.

ii For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of Circular CSSF 08/349.

iii As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.


21.10.2024 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.adler-group.com

 
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

2012901  21.10.2024 CET/CEST

