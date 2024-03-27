Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Lotto24 Aktie
27.03.2024 15:29:55

EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE submits squeeze-out request

Lotto24
450.00 EUR 0.00%
EQS-News: Lotto24 AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
ZEAL Network SE submits squeeze-out request

27.03.2024 / 15:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ZEAL Network SE submits squeeze-out request

Hamburg, 27 March 2024. ZEAL Network SE informed the Management Board of Lotto24 AG yesterday that it holds 95.12 percent of the shares in Lotto24 AG.

Against this background, ZEAL Network SE has submitted a request according to Section 327a (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act that the Annual General Meeting of Lotto24 AG should resolve to transfer the shares of the minority shareholders to ZEAL Network SE in return for appropriate cash compensation (squeeze-out under stock corporation law).

ZEAL Network SE has announced that it will inform Lotto24 AG of the amount of the cash compensation in a further letter, the so-called concretized request, as soon as this has been determined.

 

About ZEAL
ZEAL Network is an e-commerce group of companies based in Hamburg and the market leader for online lotteries in Germany. Founded in 1999, we brought lotteries to the internet. Today, the ZEAL group now has around one million active customers and more than 200 employees at three locations. ZEAL allows the participation in state-licensed lotteries via the LOTTO24 and Tipp24 brands and also offers its own lottery products. ZEAL also owns the brands ZEAL Instant Games, ZEAL Ventures and ZEAL Iberia. In 2024, the ZEAL Group celebrates its 25th anniversary. Since our foundation, growth, innovation and success are at the heart of what we do.

 

Press Contact:  
ZEAL Network SE  
Kristin Splieth  
Head of Corporate Communications 
Kristin.splieth@zealnetwork.de  
Tel: +49 (0) 40 808117560 

 

 


27.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LOTTO24 AG
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 8 222 39 0
Fax: +49 (0)40 8 222 39 70
E-mail: ir@lotto24.de
Internet: www.lotto24-ag.de
ISIN: DE000LTT2470
WKN: LTT247
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1869041

 
End of News EQS News Service

1869041  27.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1869041&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

