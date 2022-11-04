SMI 10'716 0.1%  SPI 13'658 0.1%  Dow 32'001 -0.5%  DAX 13'206 0.6%  Euro 0.9881 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'615 0.6%  Gold 1'647 1.1%  Bitcoin 20'847 1.8%  Dollar 1.0108 -0.3%  Öl 96.5 2.0% 
ZEAL Network Aktie [Valor: 50719609 / ISIN: DE000ZEAL241]
04.11.2022 09:33:16

EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE: Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE

ZEAL Network
45.17 CHF -3.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
ZEAL Network SE: Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE

04.11.2022 / 09:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE
Publication of the Quarterly Statement Q3 2022

(Hamburg, 4 November 2022) Dr Helmut Becker (CEO) and Jonas Mattsson (CFO) invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the conference call including webcast on the occasion of the publication of the Quarterly Statement Q3 2022 on

Thursday, 10 November 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (CET)

In order to attend the call, please register before the conference at the following link:
Registration link

After registration, participants will receive a confirmation e-mail with individual dial-in data.

The webcast for the conference call is available at:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/zeal20221110/no-audio

If you would like to follow the conference in a listen-only mode, you will find both the audio live webcast and the presentation for download under the following link:
https://zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/

There you will also have the opportunity to listen to an audio replay synchronised with the presentation during the course of the report day.

The conference language is English.

About ZEAL Network SE: 
ZEAL Network SE is the leading German provider of lotteries on the internet. Through the portals LOTTO24and Tipp24 of the subsidiary LOTTO24, the company brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and to charity lottery operators. The product range includes LOTTO 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, Eurojackpot, GlücksSpirale, lottery clubs, Keno, the Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, Scratch Games, the Deutsche Traumhauslotterie and freiheit+. Founded in Germany in 1999, ZEAL started out as a German lottery broker under the name Tipp24. In 2005, the company went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) as one of the most successful IPOs in Germany at the time.In 2019, ZEAL took over LOTTO24 AG. 

Contact:

Frank Hoffmann
Senior Investor Relations Manager
T: +49 (0)40 809036042
frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de

 

 


04.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 8090360-42
Fax: +49 (0)40 822239-77
E-mail: frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
WKN: ZEAL24
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1479155

 
End of News EQS News Service

1479155  04.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1479155&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

