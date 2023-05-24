EQS-News: Zalando SE: Annual General Meeting 2023

EQS-News: Zalando SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Zalando SE: Annual General Meeting 2023



24.05.2023 / 17:05 CET/CEST

Zalando SE Annual General Meeting 2023

Kelly Bennett elected as Chairperson of the Supervisory Board

In addition to Kelly Bennett, Jennifer Hyman, Niklas Östberg, Anders Holch Povlsen, Mariella Röhm-Kottmann re-elected as shareholder representatives

Susanne Schröter-Crossan elected as a new independent member

Berlin, May 24, 2023 // The Annual General Meeting of Zalando SE today elected the shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board. Kelly Bennett, Jennifer Hyman, Niklas Östberg, Anders Holch Povlsen and Mariella Röhm-Kottmann have been re-elected. Susanne Schröter-Crossan as shareholder representative has been newly elected to the Supervisory Board, following the recommendation of the Nomination Committee.

Cristina Stenbeck, who was a Chairperson of the Supervisory Board in 2014 to 2016 and since 2019, did not stand for re-election. In the constituent meeting of the new Supervisory Board, Kelly Bennett was elected as Chairperson.

The term of office of all shareholder representatives will end upon the close of the General Meeting that resolves on the discharge for fiscal year 2024.

All further agenda items, including the discharge of the Management and Supervisory Board, were confirmed by the Annual General Meeting with the necessary majorities. In total, 81.57% of the share capital was represented.

The detailed voting results for the individual agenda items of the Annual General Meeting are published on https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/events/annual-general-meeting/annual-general-meeting-2023.

