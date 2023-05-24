EQS-News: Zalando SE: Annual General Meeting 2023

|
Berlin, May 24, 2023 // The Annual General Meeting of Zalando SE today elected the shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board. Kelly Bennett, Jennifer Hyman, Niklas Östberg, Anders Holch Povlsen and Mariella Röhm-Kottmann have been re-elected. Susanne Schröter-Crossan as shareholder representative has been newly elected to the Supervisory Board, following the recommendation of the Nomination Committee.
Cristina Stenbeck, who was a Chairperson of the Supervisory Board in 2014 to 2016 and since 2019, did not stand for re-election. In the constituent meeting of the new Supervisory Board, Kelly Bennett was elected as Chairperson.
The term of office of all shareholder representatives will end upon the close of the General Meeting that resolves on the discharge for fiscal year 2024.
All further agenda items, including the discharge of the Management and Supervisory Board, were confirmed by the Annual General Meeting with the necessary majorities. In total, 81.57% of the share capital was represented.
The detailed voting results for the individual agenda items of the Annual General Meeting are published on https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/events/annual-general-meeting/annual-general-meeting-2023.
ABOUT ZALANDO
Zalando is a leading European online platform for fashion and lifestyle. Founded in Berlin in 2008, we bring head-to-toe fashion to over 51 million active customers in 25 markets, offering clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty. The assortment of international brands ranges from world famous names to local labels. Our platform is a one-stop fashion destination for inspiration, innovation, interaction and shopping. As Europes most fashionable tech company, we work hard to find digital solutions for every aspect of the fashion journey: for our customers, partners and every valuable player in the Zalando story. Our vision is to be the Starting Point for Fashion and a sustainable platform with a net-positive impact for people and the planet.
Nachrichten zu Zalando
