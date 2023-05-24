Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Zalando Aktie [Valor: 25375574 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111]
EQS-News: Zalando SE: Annual General Meeting 2023

Zalando
EQS-News: Zalando SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Zalando SE: Annual General Meeting 2023

24.05.2023 / 17:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zalando SE Annual General Meeting 2023

  • Kelly Bennett elected as Chairperson of the Supervisory Board
  • In addition to Kelly Bennett, Jennifer Hyman, Niklas Östberg, Anders Holch Povlsen, Mariella Röhm-Kottmann re-elected as shareholder representatives
  • Susanne Schröter-Crossan elected as a new independent member

Berlin, May 24, 2023 // The Annual General Meeting of Zalando SE today elected the shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board. Kelly Bennett, Jennifer Hyman, Niklas Östberg, Anders Holch Povlsen and Mariella Röhm-Kottmann have been re-elected. Susanne Schröter-Crossan as shareholder representative has been newly elected to the Supervisory Board, following the recommendation of the Nomination Committee.

Cristina Stenbeck, who was a Chairperson of the Supervisory Board in 2014 to 2016 and since 2019, did not stand for re-election. In the constituent meeting of the new Supervisory Board, Kelly Bennett was elected as Chairperson.

The term of office of all shareholder representatives will end upon the close of the General Meeting that resolves on the discharge for fiscal year 2024.

All further agenda items, including the discharge of the Management and Supervisory Board, were confirmed by the Annual General Meeting with the necessary majorities. In total, 81.57% of the share capital was represented.

The detailed voting results for the individual agenda items of the Annual General Meeting are published on https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/events/annual-general-meeting/annual-general-meeting-2023.

(End)
 

ABOUT ZALANDO

Zalando is a leading European online platform for fashion and lifestyle. Founded in Berlin in 2008, we bring head-to-toe fashion to over 51 million active customers in 25 markets, offering clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty. The assortment of international brands ranges from world famous names to local labels. Our platform is a one-stop fashion destination for inspiration, innovation, interaction and shopping. As Europes most fashionable tech company, we work hard to find digital solutions for every aspect of the fashion journey: for our customers, partners and every valuable player in the Zalando story. Our vision is to be the Starting Point for Fashion and a sustainable platform with a net-positive impact for people and the planet.

 

Media inquiries
Carolyn Groß
Sheenagh Matthews
Business & Financial Communications
presse@zalando.de

 

Investor/analyst inquiries
Patrick Kofler
Investor Relations
investor.relations@zalando.de

 

 

 

 

 


24.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: investor.relations@zalando.de
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111
WKN: ZAL111
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1641145

 
End of News EQS News Service

1641145  24.05.2023 CET/CEST

