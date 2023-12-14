EQS-News: YOC Announces New Partnership with ID5 for Enhanced Audience Activation Across All Browsers

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
YOC Aktie [Valor: 2573595 / ISIN: DE0005932735]
14.12.2023 10:00:05

YOC Announces New Partnership with ID5 for Enhanced Audience Activation Across All Browsers

YOC
11.72 CHF 0.45%
EQS-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
YOC Announces New Partnership with ID5 for Enhanced Audience Activation Across All Browsers

14.12.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

YOC Announces New Partnership with ID5 for Enhanced Audience Activation Across All Browsers 
 

BERLIN 14 DECEMBER 2023 -      Today YOC AG, the technology platform for high-impact advertising at scale, announced a partnership with ID5, the market-leading identity provider for digital advertising, to improve audience activation across browsers. This partnership ensures YOC’s customer's ability to deliver audience-based campaigns across all browsers as third-party cookies are deprecated.

To navigate the cookieless era, YOC sought out a signal agnostic identity solution that would provide its advertisers with the greatest reach and respected audiences’ preferences in the absence of conventional IDs, such as third-party cookies, that could be easily integrated into their VIS.X platform. Fueled by the mission to deliver a better advertising experience throughout the advertising chain, YOC needed a solution that would benefit publishers and advertisers alike.

By combining the power of the ID5 ID with demand platforms and data providers, advertisers working with YOC can leverage advanced targeting capabilities based on enriched user data, ensuring that advertisers' messages are directed to the right audiences without compromising privacy. A quick and seamless integration meant that both YOC’s publishers and advertisers would immediately see the benefits of the partnership.

The ID5 ID also serves as a reliable and future-proof anchor for increasing publishers’ inventory by making it more addressable and valuable to buyers. Integrating the ID5 ID with YOC’s programmatic publisher marketplace enables robust and accurate targeting of users across devices and channels. As a result, publishers can overcome the limitations posed by the absence of third-party cookies to get more value out of their audiences.

“By joining forces, ID5 and YOC will further empower YOC’s publisher network and media owners to navigate the challenges posed by cookieless browsers,” said Mathieu Roche, ID5 CEO and Co-Founder. “Together, we will shape a future where data protection takes precedence, fostering a superior advertising experience for every participant in the advertising ecosystem.”

“During the last weeks, we successfully tested ID5`s identifier solution with our strong publishing partners across all markets,” reports Jan Gräwen, CCO of YOC AG. “This partnership enables us to directly increase the addressable reach of audience targeting across all relevant browsers even before third-party cookies are banned.”

Through the combination of ID5 and YOC’s cutting edge technology, the two are fortifying the advertising ecosystem amidst a rapidly evolving privacy landscape and the gradual phasing out of third-party cookies. By offering support to publishers and advertisers, ID5 and YOC foster a more secure solution for a personalized advertising experience across all devices. This partnership underscores the value of solutions that resonate with industry stakeholders and end-users alike.

 

About ID5

ID5 was created to improve online advertising for consumers, media owners, and advertisers, with the ultimate goal of helping publishers grow sustainable revenue. ID5 provides the advertising ecosystem with a transparent, scalable, and privacy-compliant identity infrastructure. Its solutions enable user recognition across media properties and devices, bringing addressability across all digital advertising channels. This enables media owners to better monetize their audiences, advertisers to run effective and measurable campaigns, and platforms to maximize the value of data and inventory for their customers. Created in 2017 by seasoned ad tech professionals, ID5 services clients globally.

About YOC

YOC is a technology company that develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic advertising platform VIS.X®, we enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers, and users of the internet and mobile apps. Advertisers get the opportunity to increase their brand awareness in combination with premium advertising inventory by using VIS.X® and YOC’s attention-grabbing advertising formats. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our VIS.X® platform. As a pioneer of mobile advertising, the company has been on the market since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2009. With it’s headquarters in Berlin, the company also operates branches in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Helsinki, Vienna, Warsaw, and Zurich. For more information on YOC Group and our products, please visit yoc.com.

Contact

YOC AG
Public Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Tel.: +49-30-726162-0
pr@yoc.com

www.yoc.com


14.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
E-mail: ir@yoc.com
Internet: www.yoc.com
ISIN: DE0005932735
WKN: 593273
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1796875

 
End of News EQS News Service

1796875  14.12.2023 CET/CEST

