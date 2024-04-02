Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
XTPL Aktie [Valor: 38310507 / ISIN: PLXTPL000018]
02.04.2024 13:00:05

EQS-News: XTPL strengthens its presence in the USA

XTPL
32.10 EUR 0.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Issuer: XTPL S.A. / Key word(s): Expansion/Personnel
XTPL strengthens its presence in the USA

02.04.2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

XTPL strengthens its presence in the USA

XTPL will deliver the Delta Printing System (DPS) device to a new client based in California in Q2 2024. The XTPL technology will be used in work on packaging for integrated microelectronic devices. This is the fourth sale of a DPS in the United States – previous buyer being, among others, a Nasdaq-listed firm, one of the Big Five companies from the ICT sector. XTPL's broader activity in the USA is supported by Urs Berger, Managing Director for North America. Hired early in 2024, Urs previously held key management roles at Optomec for 16 years. In accordance with XTPL's strategy for 2023–2026, in H2 2024, Company is going to set up its first sales, demonstration and support center for North America customers, which will be located in Boston.

“We are delighted to have onboarded an expert whose extensive experience is vital to our business – Urs Berger is responsible for developing and implementing XTPL's sales strategy in the North American market, where we will significantly strengthen our presence in 2024. In H2, we plan to open a Demo Center in Boston to showcase XTPL’s technological solutions: modules for industrial implementation, DPS devices and High-Performance Materials. This initiative is part of our steadily progressed 2023–2026 Strategy, which is expected to increase the sales of products and services 10 times to PLN 100 million by the end of 2026says Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL.

Urs Berger has over 20 years of international business experience, including 16 years in the additive manufacturing and printed electronics sector, he completed several hundred of system sales transaction during the course of his career. Before joining XTPL, he held key management roles at Optomec in the United States and Switzerland with a responsibility for Business Development. He holds an MBA in international business from the University of San Diego.

“Over a short time, XTPL has built a technology with a number of competitive advantages, and successfully started the initial phases of its global commercialization. I decided to take up the role of Managing Director for North America encouraged by XTPL's strong reputation in the printed electronics industry and the prospect of building the Company's extensive exposure in the United States – the largest and most important market for additive technologiessays Urs Berger, XTPL’s Managing Director for North America.

Mardoniusz Maćkowiak cc group

+48 605959539 mardoniusz.mackowiak@ccgroup.pl


Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

