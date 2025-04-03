EQS-News: Wytec Prepares for 1st AI Gunshot Detection Pilot

EQS-News: Wytec International / Key word(s): Manufacturing

SAN ANTONIO, TX - April 3, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - WyTec International (“Wytec”), OTCQB: WYTC, is preparing for its first of many Pilot demonstrations of its integrated solution consisting of in-building cellular, private LTE and gunshot detection solution requested by 46 Texas ISDs initiated through form request. The Pilot introduces a “phased” approach utilizing the FCC’s Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), designed to provide a private, secure wireless connection that eliminates interference from detecting multiple types of gunshot threats already becoming an epidemic in America’s cities and schools. This Pilot Program comes in conjunction with Wytec’s recent multi-state government (MSA) award in response to a Request for Proposal (RFP) issued by the TXShare Cooperative Purchasing Program directed by the North Central Texas Council of Governments. The MSA includes Wytec’s AI-integrated smart sensors to be utilized in more than 170 US Cities, 50 Counties, and over 40 Special Districts, including Transit Authorities, Water Utility Boards, Bridge and Highway Authorities, Police Departments, School Districts, Hospitals, and many more.

Wytec has amassed a team of industry experts with Defense industry experience. The advanced solutions are supported by more than 75 global patents and patent-pending solutions related to Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), smart sensors, wireless connectivity, and cloud management. Wytec’s integrated solution includes two key partnerships: Nextivity Inc., headquartered in San Diego, California, and the Lemko Corporation, headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois. Both companies possess significant expertise in the development of wireless technologies that incorporate AI/ML, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Transportation, and Environmental Informatics. The company has developed an embedded AI/ML software solution for threat detection within Wytec’s smart sensor ecosystem.

Wytec’s partnership with Nextivity began in 2019 with the award of an RFP with the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) in Laredo, Texas, and has grown to include multiple other industry applications, including the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, and the 62 story Fountain Place building in Dallas, Texas. Nextivity’s intellectual property includes over 25 patents related to in-building cellular solutions and recently featured a gunshot detection solution to be included in Wytec’s integrated product solution. Nextivity offers its services nationally and internationally with offices in both San Diego, California, and Swindon, England.

Wytec’s partnership with the Lemko Corporation began in 2024 with a Master Service Agreement utilized for providing private LTE networks in both commercial and government facilities, including school districts for distant learning capabilities. Lemko is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and deploys commercial networks worldwide utilizing 3G, 4G, and 5G wireless technologies. Lemko has launched several Private LTE systems utilizing the FCC CBRS spectrum. Lemko’s intellectual property includes more than 50 US and international patents, with 28 patents in Mobile Edge Computing and two patents in autonomous driving. Wytec utilizes Lemko’s mobile network as the secure wireless backbone to its gunshot detection and drug sensing smart systems.

Wytec is now prepared to select one or more of the 1,203 Texas ISDs within the TXShare members in its first Pilot Project. This will be the first of many displays showcasing Wytec’s multi-phase public safety and advanced education initiatives, designed to make America safer and smarter.

About Wytec

Wytec International, Inc. is a San Antonio, Texas-based telecommunications company that owns two patents related to the deployment of 5G “secured” private networks. It has recently filed two more patents supporting multiple sensor technologies, including gunshot detection and drug sensor technology in support of its recent RFP applications with TXShare. Wytec designs and deploys wireless networks and public safety solutions, with a focus on municipalities and school districts. It has been recognized as a Best Tech Startup in San Antonio four times, thanks to its revenue potential, leadership team, brand and product traction, and competitive landscape. Wytec is currently listed on the OTCQB Market under the symbol WYTC with plans to uplist to Nasdaq by the end of 2025 or sooner. To learn more about Wytec, visit www.wytecintl.com or follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/wytec-international.

About Nextivity

Nextivity’s Cel-Fi solutions are the only coverage solutions authorized for use in nearly 100 countries by almost 200 mobile operators, providing carrier-grade, network safe, and optimized for ease of installation, touting the most powerful solution in their class supported by 28 patents across hardware, software, firmware, antennas, tools and apps. Wytec has been promoting and marketing Nextivities Cel-Fi products since 2019, with the application utilized at the Laredo Independent School District.

About Lemko

Lemko Corporation’s Distributed Mobile Architecture (DMA) provides the world’s leading fully edge-capable mobile network platform. Our mission is to provide simple and resilient 4G/5G wireless networks for use in Industrial IoT applications, private 4G/5G networks, wireless rural broadband systems, and military and public safety deployments. Lemko’s DMA systems are designed to be more reliable, survivable, and portable than conventional 4G/5G systems. Lemko is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Learn more about Wytec’s integrated public safety, remote learning technology, and its plans to uplist to Nasdaq; please call us toll-free at 888-284-4531 or click on Road to Nasdaq.

