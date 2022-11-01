SMI 10'871 0.4%  SPI 13'872 0.5%  Dow 32'733 -0.4%  DAX 13'428 1.3%  Euro 0.9878 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3'673 1.5%  Gold 1'656 1.4%  Bitcoin 20'378 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9934 -0.8%  Öl 95.3 0.5% 
Top News
Analysten sehen für Apple-Aktie Luft nach oben
Uber-Aktie vorbörslich im Rallymodus: Uber mit deutlichem Umsatzplus
Credit Suisse-Aktie legt zu: CS plant Ausbau des Geschäfts in China - Weiterer Top-Manager geht
BP-Aktie etwas fester: BP verzeichnet Gewinnsprung
BKW-Aktie freundlich: Finanzchef Ronald Trächsel verlässt das Unternehmen im Frühjahr 2023
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


Amesite Operating Company Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 56658339 / ISIN: US0310941051]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.11.2022 14:00:06

EQS-News: With Labor Market Still A Concern, Are There Endless Opportunities In The Online Learning Market For This Burgeoning AI Company?

Amesite Operating Company Registered Shs
0.25 USD 2.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Amesite Inc.
With Labor Market Still A Concern, Are There Endless Opportunities In The Online Learning Market For This Burgeoning AI Company?

01.11.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Learn More about Amesite Inc. by gaining access to the latest research report

Many organizations are struggling with the digital transformation efforts they have begun, according to David Rogers, a professor at Columbia Business School in New York City. While the reasons vary, the most common is that there is a talent and skill shortage.

While upskilling could be the solution, not many organizations prioritize it. As PA Consulting Chief Research Officer Charlene Li says in the Digital Transformation Refocused: New Goals Require New Strategies report published by Harvard Business Review, not enough businesses focus on the transformation part of digital transformation, which is about people.

Bridging the Gap With Ed-Tech?

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software company providing cloud-based learning and content creation ecosystems for educational institutions, businesses and organizations.

Amesite recently launched Version 5 (V5) of its AI-driven online learning platform. The upgraded version was built for scale-ability to deliver to large user bases with features that lead the industry. V5 also offers the capability to integrate the platform with other software programs and partner sites seamlessly.

Amesites V5 platform equips customers with a holistic learning ecosystem and offers capabilities from an e-commerce solution to auto-enrollment of users to streamlined deployment in just 24 hours.

The U.S. Department of Labor Statistics says there are more than 65,000 medium and large companies. With the current skill and talent shortage, most of these organizations could be looking to onboard, train and upskill a large number of their employees. Amesite says its V5 platform is scalable and capable of meeting the needs of over 65,000 customers.

The launch of V5 is part of Amesites long-term goal of becoming a leader in the e-learning space alongside players such Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU). The global e-learning market was valued at $215 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2028.

With V5, Amesite also aims to help with workplace training both in the U.S. and globally. The U.S. workplace training industry had a market value of $165 billion in 2020, according to Statista. Global Market Insights reports that by 2028 the industry is projected to reach $1 trillion.

Partnership Deals

Amesite has had a number of collaborations and its partnership with Wayne State Universitys College of Engineering is a proof point that Amesite is building systems that retain customers and enable them to scale. The company announced the expansion of its partnership with the university, which will integrate its V5 e-commerce solution into its system.

The new development will enable learners to register, pay and enroll for courses directly on the universitys website, increasing the accessibility and engagement of Wayne State Universitys nearly 30,000 engineering alumni and hundreds of thousands of other professionals.

Amesite says its platform will help Wayne State and other partnering universities scale globally, by delivering tailor-made programs suited for their learners. By offering on their own brands, universities can use Amesites solutions to leverage their strengths, rather than compete their products against other universities offerings on common sites. The results speak for themselves considering that Wayne State reports 98% retention across its Amesite-powered programs in the three years it has worked with the company.

Amesite also highlighted the platforms capabilities and recently reported on the successful delivery of a Full Scale, Global Enterprise Learning Solution for the EWIE Group of Companies (EGC) in a press release and case study.

We know that people are our most important resource. Having people with the most advanced skills is a huge competitive advantage for us, said Jay Mullick, President of EWIE Group of Companies. Amesite is at the center of all our business process training at EGC. We have appreciated the support of their team throughout the relationship. Using Amesites global upskilling technology platform enables our people to gain the know-how to meet our most demanding customers needs, quickly and efficiently.

For Amesite, the market potential looks significant and promising because of the many thousands of educational institutions, organizations and businesses seeking the type of services the company offers. The companys list of recent achievements also includes winning an exclusive partnership with NAFEO, a national membership organization that represents 106 HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities ). With this partnership, the Company is targeting $10M in revenue, by raising support for NAFEO to launch partnerships with its member Colleges and Universities this represents a massive opportunity with a large group of educational institutions in its own right and could point toward further success for additional significant partnerships. NAFEO members enroll more than 700,000 students, they have 72,000 faculty, and 7 million alumni worldwide.

To find out more about Amesite visit https://profiles.smallcapsdaily.com/amst/

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

Amesite, Inc.

+1 734-876-8141

info@amesite.com

Company Website

http://www.amesite.io


News Source: News Direct

01.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Amesite Inc.
United States
ISIN: US0310941051
EQS News ID: 1476657

 
End of News EQS News Service

1476657  01.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1476657&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Amesite Operating Company Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten