EQS-News: Wim de Pundert appointed as CEO and CFO of Knaus Tabbert AG

Wim de Pundert appointed as CEO and CFO of Knaus Tabbert AG (news with additional features)



Knaus Tabbert AG announces key leadership changes as part of its strategic plan to secure a sustainable and profitable future. Wim de Pundert, a significant shareholder and current member of the supervisory board, has been appointed as the new CEO and CFO, effective immediately.



Additionally, Radim Ševčík has been named Financial Director, reporting directly to the new CFO. Radim brings extensive financial expertise, having worked with firms such as Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Merrill Lynch, and most recently serving as investment officer for HTP Investments for the past four years.



The current leadership team will continue in their roles, with Werner Vaterl as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Gerd Adamietzki as Chief Sales Officer (CSO).



Statement from Wim de Pundert, CEO and CFO:



“I am a big fan of, and a large shareholder in, Knaus Tabbert AG, having supported the company for over 15 years. I am honoured to step into the double role of CEO and CFO to lead the effort to a sustainable and profitable future. Knaus Tabbert AG is fundamentally a high-quality and sustainable business.



Looking ahead, we are adopting conservative assumptions to establish a stable foundation while capitalizing on the momentum we have built over the years. With the support of our leadership team, employees, and stakeholders, we will implement measures to secure healthy profitability at appropriate production volumes.”



About Knaus Tabbert AG



Knaus Tabbert AG is a leading manufacturer of motorhomes, caravans, and camper vans, recognized for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. With a rich history and strong market presence, Knaus Tabbert continues to drive forward with bold strategies to deliver value to its customers and stakeholders.

