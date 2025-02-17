|
17.02.2025 09:00:11
EQS-News: wienerberger pools its smart solution activities in new company Wioniq to drive further growth
|
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
wienerberger pools its smart solution activities in new company Wioniq to drive further growth
Vienna, February 17, 2025 – wienerberger, a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management, announced the launch of the company Wioniq. It brings together four innovative companies that operated within wienerberger – Dutch companies Inter Act and I-Real, Swedish Wideco and Finnish Slatek – combining their data-driven solutions for managing and monitoring water and energy infrastructure, as well as optimizing building operations. In doing so, Wioniq not only combines the expertise of these specialist businesses but also establishes a platform for expansion in the infrastructure sector for water and energy management, that offers significant growth potential.
Wioniq provides its customers with integrated monitoring and control solutions offering key insights into their infrastructure as well as continuous optimization of entire systems up to predictive maintenance. Its dedicated IoT devices capture all critical system parameters, analyze them via the platform, recommend actions, and control operations. This lowers operational costs, reduces resource consumption and emissions, supports the European Green Deal, and gives customers peace of mind.
With its new combined offering across the areas of water, energy and building operations, Wioniq can seize synergy potentials, develop new solutions and meet the growing demand for real-time and actionable intelligence on infrastructure and buildings. The Wioniq management expects growth in all three business areas – water, energy and building operations – over the next years.
Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger, says: “In order to meet the challenges of our times, both in economic and ecological terms, we must focus on innovation. That is why as wienerberger, we are continuously developing new solutions for ecological, efficient infrastructure in the water and energy management sector. Wioniq will play a crucial part in this strategy going forward. The combined innovation power of four specialist companies will expand our possibilities for improving efficiency in buildings and infrastructure and will create a platform for further growth.”
About Wioniq
Wioniq develops advanced end-to-end solutions for smart cities, industries, and properties. The company delivers innovative solutions to modernize and optimize infrastructure. Today, Wioniq operates in several European countries and is part of the global Wienerberger AG, headquartered in Vienna.
17.02.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 60 192-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 60 192-10159
|E-mail:
|investor@wienerberger.com
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000831706
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2086521
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2086521 17.02.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Wienerberger AG
|
09:00
|EQS-News: wienerberger pools its smart solution activities in new company Wioniq to drive further growth (EQS Group)
|
14.02.25
|Optimismus in Wien: ATX Prime bewegt letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
14.02.25
|Börse Wien: ATX zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen (finanzen.ch)
|
14.02.25
|Freundlicher Handel in Wien: So bewegt sich der ATX Prime am Nachmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
14.02.25
|Börse Wien in Grün: Börsianer lassen ATX am Freitagnachmittag steigen (finanzen.ch)
|
14.02.25
|Gute Stimmung in Wien: ATX Prime zeigt sich am Freitagmittag fester (finanzen.ch)
|
14.02.25
|Freundlicher Handel: Börsianer lassen ATX mittags steigen (finanzen.ch)
|
13.02.25
|Gewinne in Wien: ATX am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.ch)