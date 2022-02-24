SMI 11’637 -2.6%  SPI 14’724 -2.4%  Dow 32’431 -2.1%  DAX 14’052 -4.0%  Euro 1.0316 -0.6%  EStoxx50 3’829 -3.6%  Gold 1’925 0.8%  Bitcoin 33’193 -3.1%  Dollar 0.9258 0.8%  Öl 102.9 5.5% 
24.02.2022 18:00:15

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger enters into negotiations to divest French plastic piping activities

Wienerberger
35.45 CHF 13.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company/Strategic Company Decision
Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger enters into negotiations to divest French plastic piping activities

24.02.2022 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wienerberger enters into negotiations to divest French plastic piping activities

  • Strategic divestment is the result of a continuous and disciplined process of portfolio optimization
  • Repositioning of French plastic piping activities successfully completed
  • Tessenderlo Group as potential buyer would extend its existing French footprint

Vienna, February 24, 2022 - As part of the ongoing portfolio optimization and the strategic focus on higher-margin growth markets, the Wienerberger Group is considering selling its French plastic piping activities to Tessenderlo Group. The positive earnings momentum, resulting from a successful repositioning of this business, offered an attractive opportunity to dispose of the French piping activities. Belgium-based Tessenderlo is a diversified industrial group, which is already well established in France through its subsidiary, the Dyka Group, a manufacturer of thermoplastic water management solutions.

Wienerberger aims to further expand its position as a leading supplier of innovative system solutions and continues to act as a pioneer in the sustainable transformation of the building materials industry. This will be achieved through the continuous development of Wienerberger's product portfolio, the rapid integration of value-creating acquisitions, and the divestment of activities which are no longer in line with the Group's strategy. Hence, Wienerberger has the strategic intention to divest its French plastic piping activities.

"After the successful repositioning of our French plastic pipe activities, we are happy that with Tessenderlo we have found a potential buyer for the business who can successfully develop the company in the French market. This divestment is to confirm our continuous focus on system solutions and the substantial growth potential within Wienerberger", says Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger.

The French plastic piping activities are operated from one production site in Gaillon. Dyka would acquire the real estate, the production assets, and the stocks; it would retain all 75 employees. After completion of the acquisition, Tessenderlo Group intends integrating the newly acquired business within the DYKA Group Business Unit. The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the transaction which are subject to negotiations at the moment.

About Tessenderlo Group
Tessenderlo Group is a diversified industrial group that focuses on agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and providing industrial solutions with a focus on water. The group employs more than 4,800 people and reported consolidated revenues of 1.7 billion EUR in 2020. Tessenderlo Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Next 150 and BEL Mid indices.

Wienerberger Group
The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 215 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of 671 million in 2021.  

For further information, please contact:
Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG
t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com

Daniel Merl, Interim Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com


24.02.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 1 60 192-0
Fax: +43 1 60 192-10159
E-mail: office@wienerberger.com
Internet: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN: AT0000831706
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1285297

 
End of News EQS News Service

1285297  24.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1285297&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

