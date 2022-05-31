Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
31.05.2022 11:33:10

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Moodys affirms Wienerbergers Ba1 rating and changes outlook from stable to positive

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Rating
Wienerberger AG: Moodys affirms Wienerbergers Ba1 rating and changes outlook from stable to positive

31.05.2022 / 11:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Moodys affirms Wienerbergers Ba1 rating and changes outlook from stable to positive

Vienna, May 31, 2022 Moodys rating action reflects Wienerbergers strong performance in 2021 that continued in the first quarter 2022. Despite the challenging market environment, Wienerberger gained substantial additional revenue, generated a strong free cash flow and successfully expanded its EBITDA margin.

Wienerbergers rating is supported by the ongoing transformation of its business model. The Group has already successfully reduced its cyclicality by lowering the revenue share of new build construction from 65% to 49% over the last 10 years. In addition, Wienerberger targets a further reduction of the newbuild segment to 40% until 2030 while expanding even more strongly into the growth markets of renovation and infrastructure.

Furthermore, Moodys recognized Wienerbergers long-term energy forward buying strategy, strong market positions, healthy leverage ratio and improved diversification.

Wienerberger appreciates the change in Moody's outlook from stable to positive, reflecting the transformation of our business model towards enhanced resilience and improved profitability by continuously focusing on ESG, innovation and Operational Excellence.

Wienerberger Group
The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the worlds largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 215 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of 671 million in 2021. 

For further information, please contact:
Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG
t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com

Daniel Merl, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com
 


31.05.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 1 60 192-0
Fax: +43 1 60 192-10159
E-mail: office@wienerberger.com
Internet: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN: AT0000831706
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1364573

 
End of News EQS News Service

1364573  31.05.2022 

﻿

