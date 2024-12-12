Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Westwing Aktie [Valor: 43911063 / ISIN: DE000A2N4H07]
12.12.2024 21:19:27

EQS-News: Westwing Group SE acquires approximately 1.2 million treasury shares during its public share buyback

Westwing
7.74 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-News: Westwing Group SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Westwing Group SE acquires approximately 1.2 million treasury shares during its public share buyback

12.12.2024 / 21:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich/Berlin, 12 December, 2024 – In the course of the public share buyback offer by Westwing Group SE (the “Company”) announced on 8 November, 2024, a total of 1,823,256 shares were tendered to the Company by the end of the offer period. The offer was based on the buyback of up to 1,200,000 shares in total. As the total number of shares for which the offer was accepted exceeded this maximum amount, the declarations of acceptance will be considered on a pro rata basis, i.e., corresponding to the ratio of the maximum number of Westwing Group SE shares that may be purchased pursuant to this offer, i.e., 1,200,000 Westwing Group SE shares, to the aggregate number of Westwing Group SE shares tendered by Westwing Group SE shareholders for buyback. The allocation ratio is approximately 65.8%.

The total number of 1,199,866 shares bought back during the public share buyback offer corresponds to around 5.74% of all Westwing Group SE shares. Treasury shares held by the Company do not carry voting or dividend rights. It is expected that the purchase price for the tendered shares will be available on each custodian’s bank account with Clearstream by 19 December, 2024. Each custodian bank is instructed to credit the respective offer price to the account specified in the written declaration of acceptance of the relevant Westwing Group SE shareholder. Also, the shares that could not be included in the allocation will be booked back to the original ISIN DE000A2N4H07 / WKN A2N4H0.

 

About Westwing

Westwing, Europe’s #1 in Beautiful Living e-commerce, is now present in 12 European countries and has achieved a GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) of EUR 481 million in 2023. As Europe’s premium one-stop destination for Design Lovers we offer a unique brand experience with a carefully curated assortment of our Westwing Collection and 3rd party design brands. The integrated platform combines Shop, Club-Sales, Stores, the B2B Service (Westwing Business) and our Westwing Design Service. Our team is working together on our shared purpose to “Excite people to create homes that unlock the full beauty of life”. Founded in 2011, Westwing is headquartered in Munich and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in October 2018.

 

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable at the time they are made, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements discussed in these statements due to a number of factors. These include, without limitation, risks from macroeconomic developments, external fraud, inefficient processes at fulfilment centres, inaccurate personnel and capacity forecasts for fulfilment centres, hazardous materials/production conditions with regard to private labels, insufficient innovation capabilities, inadequate data security, insufficient market knowledge, strike risks and changes in competition levels.
 

Contact

Westwing Group SE
Investor Relations
E-Mail: ir@westwing.de

 


12.12.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Fax: +49 (89) 550 544 445
E-mail: ir@westwing.de
Internet: www.westwing.com
ISIN: DE000A2N4H07
WKN: A2N4H0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2050427

 
End of News EQS News Service

2050427  12.12.2024 CET/CEST

