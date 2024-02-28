EQS-News: WashTec AG: Michael Drolshagen becomes new CEO

EQS-News: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Personnel

WashTec AG: Michael Drolshagen becomes new CEO



28.02.2024 / 19:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Supervisory Board of WashTec AG today appointed Mr. Michael Drolshagen as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective May 1, 2024. He succeeds Dr. Ralf Koeppe, whose membership of the Management Board was terminated by mutual agreement on February 29, 2024.



Michael Drolshagen was most recently appointed to the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp Presta Aktiengesellschaft as Managing Director/CEO of the Steering division in 2018. Previously, Michael Drolshagen was Vice President After Sales for the global aftermarket of car manufacturer Porsche and reported directly to the Executive Board of Porsche AG.



The industrial engineer began his career at Porsche in 2000 at the Weissach Development Center, from where he moved to the Technical Competence Center in Zuffenhausen and was then responsible for production preparation as General Manager for several years. He started his career at the automotive supplier Hella, where he worked as a project manager from 1998 to 2000.



"Michael Drolshagen combines all the requirements we need to dynamically drive forward the implementation of the strategy for the WashTec Group," said Ulrich Bellgardt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG. The Supervisory Board looks forward to a good working relationship and wishes Mr. Drolshagen every success in his new role.

Contact:

WashTec AG

Argonstrasse 7

86153 Augsburg



Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 0

Fax: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 1135

28.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

