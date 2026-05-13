Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’152 0.3%  SPI 18’608 0.1%  Dow 49’761 0.1%  DAX 24’171 0.9%  Euro 0.9154 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’832 0.4%  Gold 4’696 -0.4%  Bitcoin 62’906 0.2%  Dollar 0.7815 0.1%  Öl 107.6 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Zurich Insurance1107539Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Adecco1213860Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Hapag-Lloyd-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Rote Zahlen
"Mystery Dumplings" fürs Depot: Laut einem Analysten ist diese Aktie unterbewertet
Adecco-Aktie bricht wegen enttäuschender Gewinndynamik zweistellig ein: Wachstum im Startquartal
Siemens-Aktie gewinnt dennoch: Gegenwind durch Währungen und Zölle belastet
Chip-Aktien brechen ein: Dieses Chart-Signal lösst Kursverluste bei Aktien wie Intel, AMD, Micron und Co. aus
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Wacker Neuson Aktie 2611520 / DE000WACK012

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.05.2026 13:57:53

EQS-News: Wacker Neuson SE Annual General Meeting approves dividend for the fiscal year 2025

Wacker Neuson
17.26 CHF -0.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Wacker Neuson SE Annual General Meeting approves dividend for the fiscal year 2025

13.05.2026 / 13:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wacker Neuson SE Annual General Meeting approves dividend for the fiscal year 2025 

  • High level of approval for all items on the agenda  

  • Dividend amounting to EUR 0.70 per share resolved (previous year: EUR 0.60 per share) 

  • New election to the Supervisory Board: Christian Rast takes over from Prof. Dr. Matthias Schüppen 
     

Munich, May 13, 2026 – The Wacker Neuson SE held its Annual General Meeting in the hbw Conference Center (Haus der Bayerischen Wirtschaft). As in the previous years the proposals of management were widely accepted among shareholders. 

Dividend resolution and approvals 

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to pay out a dividend of EUR 0.70 per eligible share. This corresponds to an increase of approximately 17 percent compared to previous year (EUR 0.60 per eligible share). In addition to the dividend resolution, the remaining agenda items, including the formal approval of the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2025 as well as the approval of the remuneration report, also received the necessary majorities. Moreover, the election of the auditor for the fiscal year 2026 and an amendment to the Articles of Incorporation to allow for the issuance of electronic shares was approved. 

New election to the Supervisory Board 

The term of Prof. Dr. Matthias Schüppen ended with the close of today's Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting elected Mr. Christian Rast as a new member of the Supervisory Board.  
Mr. Rast has proven expertise in the fields of accounting and auditing. 
 

„We are committing to a continuous shareholder compensation and offer our shareholders a reasonable share of the success of the fiscal year 2025. The dividend reflects the strategy of the Group, to continuously pay out a significant share of our profit“, highlights Dr. Karl Tragl, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Wacker Neuson Group. 

Details of the voting results at today's Annual General Meeting will be made available shortly at www.wackerneusongroup.com/hv. 


Contact: 
Wacker Neuson SE 
Peer Schlinkmann 
Investor Relations 
Preussenstrasse 41 
80809 Munich 
Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-1823 

ir@wackerneuson.com 

www.wackerneusongroup.com 

For press images relating to the Wacker Neuson Group, please see: 
https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/group/press-and-news 
 

About the Wacker Neuson Group: 

The Wacker Neuson Group is an international network of companies, employing around 5,800 people worldwide. In the fiscal year 2025 the revenue was at approximately EUR 2.2 billion. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts supply. WackerNeusonGroup is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling and rail transport. The brands WackerNeuson, Kramer, Weidemann and Enar belong to the Group. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and are member of the SDAX. 


13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE
Preussenstr. 41
80809 München
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 1823
Fax: +49 (0)89 354 02 - 298
E-mail: ir@wackerneuson.com
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com
ISIN: DE000WACK012
WKN: WACK01
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2327090

 
End of News EQS News Service

2327090  13.05.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: ams-Osram: Neustart im KI-Licht

Bessere Zahlen, ein fokussierteres Portfolio und neue Wachstumschancen in der Photonics-Technologie: ams-Osram arbeitet sich aus der Restrukturierung heraus - für risikobewusste Anleger wird die Aktie wieder interessant.

Weiterlesen!