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Vossloh Aktie 352791 / DE0007667107

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06.05.2026 15:11:04

EQS-News: Vossloh increases dividend after record year

Vossloh
71.79 CHF 2.43%
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EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Vossloh increases dividend after record year

06.05.2026 / 15:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vossloh increases dividend after record year

Executive Board announces digital initiative at Annual General Meeting

Following the successful 2025 fiscal year, Vossloh AG is increasing the dividend to €1.15 per share (previous year: €1.10). At the Annual General Meeting in Düsseldorf on Wednesday, the Executive Board presented the company’s financial results and announced a further expansion of its digital business.

With record figures in revenue and orders, 2025 was an exceptionally successful year for Vossloh. Sales revenue rose to €1.34 billion, and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to €111.9 million. In the 2025 fiscal year, Vossloh recorded order intake of €1.4 billion. The order backlog exceeded the €1 billion mark for the first time at year-end and reached a new all-time high of €1.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Vossloh is “the first choice internationally for rail network operators,” said CEO Oliver Schuster at the Annual General Meeting. In recent years, Vossloh has consistently set the course for digitalization. “2026 will be a pivotal year for our company on this path.” Schuster referred to the €250 million hybrid bond that Vossloh issued at the beginning of the year. The funds are to be used primarily for acquisitions that strengthen the company’s digital expertise.

“The market environment remains very favorable, and the order pipeline is more than well filled,” said CFO Thomas Triska. Vossloh intends to further expand its position as a leading provider of rail infrastructure systems and solutions. “In doing so, we are focusing on sustainable organic growth, complemented by targeted acquisitions whenever they make strategic sense.”

At the Annual General Meeting held in the Stadthalle in Düsseldorf, 72.28 percent of the share capital was represented. The shareholders approved all agenda items proposed with a clear majority and granted discharge to both the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board. BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft was appointed as the auditor of the financial statements and the sustainability reporting for the 2026 fiscal year.

Contact information for media:
Ivo Banek
Email: Presse@vossloh.com

Contact information for investors:
Dr. Daniel Gavranovic
Email: Investor.relations@vossloh.com

Phone: +49 (0) 23 92 / 52-609

About Vossloh:

Vossloh is a listed rail infrastructure technology company headquartered in Germany, with products and services in use in more than 100 countries.

Drawing on 140 years of experience, the Group provides rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, turnouts and crossings, lifecycle services and digital solutions for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance. Its products and services support conventional, high-speed, heavy-haul and urban rail networks worldwide.

Vossloh employs around 5,500 people and operates more than 60 production sites worldwide. The Group generated sales of €1,3 billion in fiscal year 2025.


06.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359
Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219
E-mail: investor.relations@vossloh.com
Internet: www.vossloh.com
ISIN: DE0007667107
WKN: 766710
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2322552

 
End of News EQS News Service

2322552  06.05.2026 CET/CEST

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