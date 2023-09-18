Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Vossloh Aktie [Valor: 352791 / ISIN: DE0007667107]
18.09.2023 11:10:16

EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh enters into strategic partnership with Swedish digitalization specialist Predge

Vossloh
46.29 CHF 22.49%
EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Alliance
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh enters into strategic partnership with Swedish digitalization specialist Predge

18.09.2023 / 11:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vossloh enters into strategic partnership with Swedish digitalization specialist Predge

  • Strategic cooperation to develop a forecast model for point machines
  • Predge brings extensive expertise in data analytics and artificial intelligence

Werdohl, September 18, 2023. Vossloh and the data analysis company Predge from Luleå, Sweden, are joining forces. This strategic collaboration combines Vossloh's in-depth expertise in the development and manufacture of point machines with Predge's extensive expertise in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence. Together, the two companies are setting themselves the goal of developing a predictive model that provides precise fault forecasts as well as valuable insights into impending failures.

"With the help of this trendsetting forecast model, our customers will be able to plan their maintenance measures more proactively, in greater detail and better in the future. The number of failures will be noticeably reduced and ultimately the availability of the track significantly increased. At the same time, we will gain an even deeper insight into the interaction of the various track components," says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. He adds: Vossloh is once again showing pioneering spirit and, together with Predge, is addressing the key customer need 'availability of the track' in a highly innovative and effective manner."

Simo Pykälistö, the CEO of Predge is looking forward to the collaboration with Vossloh: "Rail Infrastructure is one of the key competence areas within Predge. We specialize in developing cutting-edge predictive maintenance solutions and design our AI models specifically for operational use. Joining forces with Vossloh extends the reach of our offering to point machines and makes predictive insights available to a broader market.

Vossloh and Predge are setting new standards in rail infrastructure maintenance by combining the best of traditional rail expertise and cutting-edge digital technology. This partnership will make rail transport more efficient, safer and more economical.

 

Contact details for the media:
Andreas Friedemann
Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-608
E-mail: Presse@vossloh.com

Contact details for investors:
Dr. Daniel Gavranovic
Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609
E-mail: Investor.relations@vossloh.com

Vossloh is a global technology group which for around 140 years has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability, and innovative strength. With its comprehensive range of rail-related products and services, Vossloh ranks among the world market leaders in this sector. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings, as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "availability of the rail track".

Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With some 75 Group companies in almost 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and with its products and services makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods.

The Group's activities are organized into the three divisions Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. In financial year 2022, Vossloh generated sales revenues of 1,046.1 million with around 3,800 employees.


18.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359
Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219
E-mail: investor.relations@vossloh.com
Internet: www.vossloh.com
ISIN: DE0007667107
WKN: 766710
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1728337

 
End of News EQS News Service

1728337  18.09.2023 CET/CEST

